Peugeot showed the successor to the 208

Paris, Porte de Versailles. mobile.bg team from the event site

Peugeot revived the legendary T16 name with the electric concept model e-T16. The extreme hatchback accelerates from 0 to 300 km/h in 16 seconds and has a power of over 800 hp. The concept is presented as a vision for the next generation e-208, but so far there is no confirmed decision for series production. The name refers to the Peugeot 205 T16 – the Group B car with which the French brand won the World Rally Championship twice in the 1980s.

Peugeot design director Mathias Haussmann said that the car could be produced if there was enough interest in it. He said the e-T16 was a “realistic vision“ and Peugeot is already working with the Stellantis group to see if the project could be realized. However, the company has not revealed the exact technical characteristics of the drive.

The concept is expected to use a highly modernized version of the STLA One platform, which will be the basis of the new e-208. The power of 805 hp matches the claimed power of a Formula E racing car, but it has not been confirmed whether the e-T16 uses a powertrain developed for electric single-seaters.

Behind the scenes, the designers are working with the Peugeot Sport Engineering team, which manages the brand's World Endurance Championship program and is involved in the development of the new e-208 GTi. The aim is to build a fully functional prototype that can eventually be homologated for road use. The extreme concept also provides specific guidelines for the future design of the e-208. The lighting elements at the front and rear develop the characteristic motif with the three “claws” of Peugeot, drawing inspiration from the grilles of the 205. Osman clarified that this does not mean a return to retro styling, but rather maintaining a visual connection between generations.

The final look of the new e-208 should be presented in early 2027, and sales of the electric version are expected to begin in the second half of the year.