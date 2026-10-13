The most powerful seven-seat electric crossover on the European continent is the work of BYD

Paris, Porte de Versailles. Mobile.bg team from the event site.

The Chinese automotive phenomenon BYD wants to demonstrate in Paris that traditional European manufacturers are having a hard time catching up with Asian innovations. At the glamorous motor show in the French capital, the company officially premiered its flagship seven-seat electric SUV Atto 8, aimed directly at buyers on the Old Continent who are looking for so-called spatial luxury.

The model is actually the European variation of the Tang L, known on the domestic market in China. Especially for European families, engineers have implemented a three-row seating configuration in a 2+3+2 format, combined with a huge coupe. Overall dimensions of 5,040 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width and 1,760 mm in height, supported by a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, provide serious interior volume. Practicality is complemented by a large rear trunk and a front compartment with a capacity of 136 liters, the lid of which is activated by a simple double knock, while the tailgate has an electric drive and contactless opening.

However, the real revolution in this family SUV lies under its body. This is the first model of the brand in Europe to be equipped with advanced Flash Charging fast recharging technology. Thanks to the second-generation Blade lithium-iron-phosphate battery with a capacity of 115 kWh, the Atto 8 is able to restore its energy from 10 to 97% in just an astonishing nine minutes. Even in extreme winter conditions of minus 30 degrees Celsius, the charging process is extended by just three minutes, which eliminates one of the biggest concerns of electric car owners.

To support this innovation in practice, the Chinese giant plans to build a network of 6,000 Flash fast charging stations outside its homeland by the end of 2027. According to official data from the WLTP test cycle, a full charge provides a maximum range of up to 653 kilometers, making long family trips relatively problem-free.

In terms of dynamics and drive, the Atto 8 sets new standards in its class. The highest level of equipment relies on all-wheel drive and provides a monstrous power of 570 kW, equivalent to a respectable 775 horsepower. The huge vehicle catapults from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, and its top speed reaches 240 km/h. During the presentation itself, BYD quite rightly called the model the most powerful seven-seat crossover to set foot on European soil.

Although the Tang EV model is already on sale on the market and the brand has experience with three-row configurations, it is the Atto 8 with Flash Charging technology that will be the company's main technological flagship. Official sales on the European market are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, with pricing parameters to be announced later.