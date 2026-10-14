Brussels officials are on the move because Europe wants to fight the Chinese, but to do so it will have to make its cars cheaper

Paris, Porte de Versailles. mobile.bg team from the event site

The Paris Motor Show has become the arena of one of the most intense market battles in recent decades, where traditional European manufacturers must prove their vitality in the face of massive Chinese expansion. While Asian giants are capturing market territory with aggressive pricing strategies and an impressive technological arsenal, the heads of leading European concerns are openly commenting on the steps needed to survive and regain competitiveness.

This year's event in the French capital saw a record attendance of manufacturers from the East

Sixteen Chinese companies presented a total of twenty-five brands. Among them are both established names such as BYD, Chery Group, Leapmotor, Xpeng, Zeekr, Geely and Changan, as well as new players on the market such as Li Auto and AITO. This unprecedented pressure comes at a time when China's domestic market has seen a twenty percent decline in the first half of the year, forcing local manufacturers to seek salvation abroad. According to François Roudier, secretary general of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, a possible restriction of exports to Europe would lead to bankruptcies for many of these companies, since they cannot realize similar financial revenues elsewhere.

As we have already informed you, the European Union recently reached an agreement that provides for restrictions on imports of Chinese hybrid cars, but local leaders are demanding much more decisive action. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume welcomed the negotiations, emphasizing the need for a completely level playing field in the market. According to him, each player must compete under fair rules and invest in the creation of working values and jobs directly on the territory of Europe.

In response to the situation, European manufacturers are demonstrating serious dynamics and showing dozens of new models. Stellantis, which is undergoing a serious internal turnaround under new management, presented six new products and nine concept developments. The corporation's CEO Antonio Filosa highlighted the affordable electric retro interpretation of the iconic Citroën 2CV, which is designed with an expected price of around fifteen thousand euros to effectively counter cheap imported alternatives.

Renault Group is also betting on an aggressive strategy for electrification and accelerated development of new vehicles, shortening the production cycle to just two years. The French brand's CEO François Provost warned that current import volumes of plug-in hybrids are unsustainable, although the agreed limits are preferable to a full-scale trade war.

In parallel, Fabrice Camboliv from the brand's management announced that production capacity for electric cars in France could jump by fifty percent due to increased demand. Among the most interesting highlights of the stand was the return of the iconic minivans through the E-space concept and the future electric Twingo, with chief designer Alexandre Malval noting that such shapes offer excellent aerodynamics and practicality comparable to that of modern SUV models, while at the same time retaining the charismatic retro style of the iconic "Ren".

While Chinese brands are demonstrating advanced autonomous driving systems – including demonstration tests of the XPeng NGP system in heavy traffic around the Arc de Triomphe – they are also accelerating their plan to localize production in Europe. BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li confirmed the intention to build new factories on the continent, including a potential plant in France, complementing the existing facility in Hungary. Similar moves are being made by Geely, which will produce electric models at a Ford Motor plant in Spain, as well as Changan and Leapmotor, which are actively negotiating for European production sites by 2027.

Despite the technological push from the East, Dacia's management is drawing attention to the main problem of the European automotive sector - excessive regulation and ever-rising prices. Catherine Adt explained that the market is shrinking as buyers find it increasingly difficult to afford a new car.

According to her, vehicle prices have risen by forty percent in the last decade, mainly due to over a hundred mandatory regulatory requirements, with the same number expected to be introduced by the end of the decade. According to her, car companies allocate a quarter of their budget and engineering resources to cover these regulations, which deprives the industry of the opportunity to invest in more innovative and cheaper solutions for the mass consumer. Brussels officials should think about all this and stop hindering the European car industry.