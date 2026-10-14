Volkswagen ID. Cross is now available for order in Bulgaria. The compact all-electric SUV is available in three equipment levels - Trend, Life and Style, with prices starting at 27,995 euros for the base version. The ID. Cross Trend version has an electric motor with a power of 85 kW, or 116 hp, and a battery with a capacity of 37 kWh. Its price starts at 29,390.40 euros. The next level Life is available from 32,990 euros, and the highest performance Style starts at 36,260.40 euros. In Life and Style, options with a power of 99 kW and 155 kW are available, with the larger electric motor combined with a battery with a capacity of 52 kWh. According to Volkswagen data, the mileage of the ID. Cross on the WLTP cycle reaches up to 426 km depending on the selected battery and configuration. When using a DC fast charging station, the system supports power up to 105 kW. The 52 kWh battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 24 minutes.

In the equipment of the higher levels, Volkswagen includes features such as adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, IQ.LIGHT matrix headlights, 3D LED rear lights and illuminated brand emblems. Strategically positioned below the larger ID. Tiguan, this new model is built in the same way as the ID. Polo, using the flexible MEB+ platform to maximize space while maintaining affordable prices. In terms of physical dimensions, the ID. Cross is 4,153 mm long, 1,581 mm high and 1,794 mm wide. Thanks to the intelligent design of the MEB+ chassis with a flat floor, the engineers were able to extend the wheelbase to 2,601 mm, thus providing significantly more legroom and cabin space compared to the traditionally designed T-Cross. The electric architecture also frees up valuable luggage space, including a 475-liter luggage compartment at the rear and a convenient 25-liter front trunk under the hood.

The exterior debuts Volkswagen's new “Pure Positive“ design language, characterized by clean body panels, a welcoming front grille and full-width light strips on both sides. Unlike its hatchback sibling, which hides the rear door handles in the pillars, the ID. Cross sticks to the traditional, symmetrical arrangement of the handles on the sides of the body. Inside, the crossover borrows the highly acclaimed interior layout of the ID. Polo. Volkswagen has officially done away with the fiddly touch-sensitive sliders of previous ID. models, replacing them with conventional steering wheel buttons, physical window switches on the driver's door, and a tactile volume control between the seats. This functional layout is paired with a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with retro graphics that pay stylistic homage to the original Golf.