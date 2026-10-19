ESCO Automotive presents the latest BYD models at the Asia Motor Show

ESCO Automotive EOOD, the first official BYD dealer in Bulgaria and part of Avto Union EAD, will present five of the most key BYD models at the Asia Motor Show 2026, which will be held from October 22 to 26 at the Inter Expo Center – Sofia.

Special offers only during the Asia Motor Show

The company, which in a short time managed to build a strong market presence in Bulgaria of the largest manufacturer of electrified cars in the world, will welcome visitors to the exhibition at its stand with the latest BYD models, including the new facelift of the BYD DOLPHIN SURF model - now available for order. In the test drive area, visitors will be able to test drive all the brand's models that are offered on the Bulgarian market, regardless of whether they are part of the stand's exposition.

During the period 22-26 October, customers will be able to take advantage of extremely attractive conditions for purchasing available BYD cars, with the possibility of fast delivery. Preferential terms for hire purchase through UniCredit Leasing will also be offered.

The ESCO Automotive team will be available for individual consultations, presentation of the brand's technologies and assistance in choosing a suitable vehicle. Visitors will have the opportunity to receive a personal offer, get acquainted with current availability and discuss

various financing options, including purchase through leasing.

Five BYD models in the spotlight

All five vehicles that will be exhibited at the BYD stand

demonstrate the brand's diversity – from compact urban solutions to

spacious family SUV models and high-tech electric vehicles, all

available for delivery:



● BYD DOLPHIN SURF – a compact, all-electric city car that combines modern design, practicality and innovative technologies, created for dynamic everyday life.

● BYD SEAL U DM-i – a spacious plug-in hybrid SUV that offers comfort, flexibility and efficiency both in city driving and on long journeys.

● BYD DOLPHIN G – one of the latest additions to the brand's range, which combines the convenience of a compact hatchback with the advantages of an electrified drive.

● BYD SEALION 7 – an all-electric SUV with an impressive design, dynamic appearance and modern technologies, created for users looking for space, comfort and a sporty character.

● BYD ATTO 2 – a compact SUV that combines functionality, modern design and technological solutions suitable for urban environments and trips outside it.

About ESCO Automotive

ESCO Automotive's participation in the Asia Motor Show is another important step in the dynamic development of the dealer, which in just a few months expanded its presence from Sofia to Varna. With the rapid expansion of its dealer network and its active participation in key automotive events, ESCO Automotive reinforces its commitment to the development of BYD on the Bulgarian market and to providing quality service to current and future owners of the brand.