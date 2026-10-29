BMW tests the most refined "seven", but with a different emblem

The first new model of the revived BMW Alpina brand is being prepared on the basis of the updated 7-Series. The prototype of the luxury sedan was filmed near the BMW test center near the Nurburgring and already shows several solutions that will distinguish it from the standard model.

The most visible change at the front are the amber LED daytime running lights. It has not yet been confirmed whether they will remain in the production car, but the solution fits into the direction shown by the Vision BMW Alpina concept, presented earlier. The prototype has large kidney grilles with three horizontal slats. For comparison, the standard BMW 7-Series uses seven. The lower part of the front bumper and the lower air intake also look different.

The test car rides on black wheels with silver elements, but it is not certain that this design will be retained in series production, as the traditional Alpina multi-spoke wheels remain a more likely choice. Changes at the rear are more limited. The car in the photo shows the characteristic oval exhaust tips, and the production version may also receive a new rear bumper.

BMW Group acquired the rights to the Alpina brand, and BMW Alpina was relaunched as an independent and exclusive brand within the concern on January 1 this year, and the new 7-Series will be the first model developed under this new structure. The exact powertrain and technical characteristics of the sedan have not yet been announced. The previous Alpina B7 was produced between 2016 and 2022 and used a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 600 hp, but that doesn't confirm what will power the new model.

BMW Group says the first new BMW Alpina car will be unveiled next year, and while the prototype pictured gives the first concrete look at its design, the final appearance, equipment and powertrain are yet to be revealed.