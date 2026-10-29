XPENG officially presented the new L03 in Bulgaria at the opening of the brand's showroom in Sofia. The SUV coupe is available in fully electric versions and in the PowerX REEV version with extended range. The model follows the design concept “Vital Flow“ and is distinguished by a fastback silhouette, a wide stance and frameless doors. The drag coefficient is 0.228.

A 15.6-inch central multimedia display, a 26.8-inch wide-angle W-HUD and an 8.88-inch instrument screen are installed in the coupe. The equipment also includes ambient lighting, an intelligent climate system and comfortable front seats. Practicality is complemented by 37 storage compartments and a trunk with a volume of up to 539 liters. The car can tow a trailer weighing up to 1,500 kg. The all-electric L03 is available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. According to the data in the Bulgarian configurator, the WLTP range is between 445 and 520 km depending on the battery, drivetrain and equipment. The maximum power of the fast charger reaches 236 kW for larger batteries, and charging from 10 to 80% takes about 20 minutes under suitable conditions.

In the PowerX REEV version, the electric motor drives the car, and the 1.5-liter gasoline engine works as a generator when additional electricity is needed. The combined range of this modification reaches 1017 km according to WLTP, and the electric range is up to 215 km.

On the Bulgarian market, the electric versions are arranged as follows: L03 BEV RWD Plus SR costs 36,990 euros, L03 BEV RWD Plus LR - 39,990 euros, L03 BEV RWD LR Ultra - 44,990 euros, and L03 BEV AWD Ultra - 48,490 euros. The L03 REEV Plus version is priced at 39,490 euros, while the L03 REEV Ultra is available for 42,990 euros.

The L03 is prepared for the NGP (VLA 2.0) system - driver assistance technology based on an artificial intelligence model for understanding the physical world, and the introduction of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2027. Depending on the equipment level, the car uses two Turing AI chips for intelligent driving. With the L03, the XPENG range in Bulgaria expands to five models, along with the G6, G9, P7+ and the new model.