Seven electric cars are finalists for the European Car of the Year

For the first time in the history of the European Car of the Year competition, all seven finalists are fully electric. The BMW iX3, Cupra Raval, Hyundai Ioniq 3, Kia EV2, Renault Twingo, Volkswagen ID. Polo and Volvo EX60 have reached the decisive stage. They were chosen from 38 previously nominated models. The winner will be announced on January 8, 2027 during the Brussels Motor Show. According to the organizers of the competition, the jury will conclude the final vote on December 29, 2026, after its members have tested the seven cars in detail on November 25 and 26 at the Balocco track in Italy.

The BMW iX3, Kia EV2 and Volvo EX60 are the three SUV models in the final week. The BMW iX3 is the German brand's first car to be built on the Neue Klasse platform, while the Volvo EX60 introduces the new SPA3 architecture. The Kia EV2 is a city SUV, while the Hyundai Ioniq 3 takes its place among compact electric cars. The new city family of the Volkswagen Group is represented by the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval. The seventh model is the Renault Twingo, which will try to continue the strong performance of the French group in the competition.

The final will not include a Chinese or Japanese car. Chinese manufacturers were present on the long list of candidates, but the BYD Dolphin G, Changan Deepal S05, Denza Z9GT, Leapmotor B05 and B03X, several MG models, Xpeng P7+ and Zeekr 7GT did not reach the final phase. The only Chinese car to reach the final so far is the BYD Seal in 2024. All-electric cars have already won the award. The Nissan Leaf triumphed in 2011, the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019, the Kia EV6 in 2022, the Renault Scenic E-Tech in 2024, and the Renault 5 E-Tech will win the next edition. The exception in recent years was the Toyota Yaris in 2021 with its hybrid technology. The winner for 2026 is the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

The final vote will be distributed in a system of 25 points for each member of the jury, with the maximum for one car being 10 points. Thus, on January 8, it will become clear which of the seven electric cars will succeed the Mercedes-Benz CLA and receive the title of “European Car of the Year 2027“.