BMW i3 Touring coming in 2027 with an important feature missing from the "five"

The BMW i3 Touring is expected to be officially introduced in early 2027. The electric station wagon will join the new i3 sedan from the Neue Klasse family and will offer more practicality without customers having to switch to the higher SUV model iX3. The car has already been spotted during testing, and BMW also showed an official teaser of the future model. One of the most interesting details about the BMW i3 Touring is related to the opening rear window. The feature was characteristic of BMW's station wagon for a long time, but is no longer present in the current 5 Series Touring. The i3 Touring prototypes that were photographed did not show a mechanism for opening the window, which raised doubts that it would also be removed.

However, the head of the Neue Klasse division, Dr. Mike Reichelt, did not give a definitive answer as to whether the electric station wagon would retain the function. Thus, BMW does not officially confirm the presence of an opening rear window, but does not rule out the possibility that it will be retained. The BMW i3 sedan has a trunk with a volume of 420 liters. This is 30 liters less than the gasoline BMW 3 Series and 50 liters less than the electric Mercedes C-Class sedan. The Touring version is expected to have a larger cargo volume and folding rear seats.

The design will retain the sedan's taillights, wide rear arches and side line that rises towards the rear. The BMW i3 Touring is expected to use the same range of drive systems as the sedan. Currently, the BMW i3 50 xDrive has two electric motors that develop 462 hp and 645 Nm. In the i3 40 xDrive, the power is 374 hp, and this version also uses two electric motors. Variants with a single electric motor are expected later.

In the sedan version, the i3 50 xDrive has a battery with a capacity of 112 kWh and a claimed range of over 800 kilometers. The additional weight of the station wagon will probably reduce the range, but the expectation is that it will remain among the leaders in the class.