New service campaign for VW and Cupra in Europe

CUPRA and Volkswagen are starting new service campaigns for some of their electric models due to a potential problem with the high-voltage battery. The campaign for CUPRA Born is coded 93W4, and for Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.7 the campaigns 93MF and 93MV are indicated. The problem concerns a certain type of battery, produced in limited periods. When charging above 80%, overheating is possible, which creates a risk of fire. “When charging above 80%, overheating may occur, which creates a risk of fire“, warns CUPRA in its information about the 93W4 campaign.

At Volkswagen, the 93MF campaign covers the ID.3, ID.4, ID.7, ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, manufactured between March 2022 and June 2025. Campaign 93MV refers to ID.4 and ID.7, manufactured between September 2023 and June 2025.

In the case of CUPRA Born, it concerns cars with high-voltage batteries from a specific supplier, manufactured between 2022 and 2025. The manufacturer specifies that the campaign does not cover all cars of the model.

Until the necessary actions are taken, the cars must be charged to a maximum of 80%. In the case of CUPRA, the limitation can be imposed remotely. If this does not happen automatically, the “Battery Care Mode“ can be activated from the app or the car's multimedia system.

Volkswagen states that owners of affected cars must make an appointment at an authorized service center. There, the condition of the high-voltage battery will be checked, and the check usually takes about an hour. Some vehicles may need to be fitted with warning stickers and the limit of 80% may be maintained until the final software update is installed, expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Individual battery modules may be replaced if necessary. CUPRA specifies that all activities under the campaign are carried out free of charge, and upon completion, the initial charging and mileage parameters must be restored. The campaign does not mean that every Born, ID.3, ID.4 or ID.7 is affected. Owners should check the 17-digit VIN at an authorized service center of the respective brand. Until then, the recommendation is not to charge more than 80%.