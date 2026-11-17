Aston Martin Racing will debut with three Dreadnought vehicles in the 2027 Dakar. At the wheel will be two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, nine-time world rally champion Sébastien Loeb and 2025 World Rally-Raid Champion Lucas Moraes. The project was developed jointly with Prodrive, which will design and build the vehicles and then manage their participation in the race.

The Dreadnought name comes from a fictional military off-road vehicle originally created for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. In its digital version, the machine is presented with a V12 engine, four-wheel drive, a carbon-fibre body and a luxurious interior.

The racing version retains some of the visual connection with the virtual model, but has been built as a specialised vehicle. The comforts of a road car have been removed from the cockpit and replaced with a racing seat, a roll cage, carbon-fibre elements, numerous switches and digital displays. Aston Martin has yet to announce the vehicle’s technical specifications.

For Alonso, this will be his second Dakar appearance. The Spaniard drove a Toyota Hilux in 2020 and finished 13th overall. In his new attempt, he will once again work with Marc Coma, who has five wins in the rally’s motorcycle category. Alonso’s programme will be particularly demanding, as he will continue to compete in Formula 1 with Aston Martin. The 2027 season includes 24 races and 10 sprint races.

Loeb will start with co-driver Fabian Lurquin. The Frenchman has 28 stage victories and five podium finishes in the Dakar, but has yet to win the rally overall. Moraes will be navigated by Spaniard Pablo Moreno. The Brazilian finished third on his Dakar debut in 2023.

The 2027 Dakar Rally starts on 9 January in Portugal with a 129-kilometre prologue in Loulé. The proper stages begin on 10 January, and from 12 January the competitors will continue in Morocco. The finish is scheduled for 23 January in Marrakech.

In its presentation, Aston Martin gives a total distance of 7,824 km, over 15 competition days, a prologue and 12 stages. For Aston Martin, this marks its first attempt at the highest level of rally raid. For Prodrive, it is the latest Dakar project after four decades of involvement in motorsport and three podium finishes in the event’s last five editions.