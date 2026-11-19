Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Spyder – the convertible version of its hybrid supercar with more than 900 horsepower. Its most distinctive feature is the retractable hardtop, which lowers vertically behind the seats. This allows the car to retain the profile and acoustic comfort of the coupé, without the roof taking up space beneath the engine cover.

According to Lamborghini, this design also has a direct effect on the car’s road behavior. When retracted, the center of gravity is lowered by 3 millimeters without shifting rearward. With a more traditional storage arrangement, the roof would raise the center of gravity by 7 millimeters and move it rearward by 11 millimeters.

The roof is operated by electric mechanisms and can be controlled at speeds of up to approximately 50 km/h. For driving with the roof open in cooler weather, a neck-warming system is available, reaching 45 degrees Celsius.

The Temerario Spyder uses the same powertrain as the coupé. It combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three axial-flux electric motors. Total output is 920 horsepower, while maximum engine speed reaches 10,000 rpm. When Launch Control is activated, the rev limiter is temporarily raised to 10,250 rpm. The convertible accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, and its top speed is approximately 340 km/h.

“The most stimulating challenge was integrating a complex system such as the retractable hardtop without making it look like an additional element, while preserving the purity and tension in the Temerario’s proportions,” says Mitja Borkert, Director of Design at Automobili Lamborghini.

According to him, the design team wanted the V8 engine to remain the focus of the car, as the mechanics are part of Lamborghini’s visual experience. The engine remains visible in the Spyder’s design as well.

Additional options include a titanium exhaust system developed jointly with Akrapovič. It is designed to alter the sound of the V8 engine, with a deeper tone at low revs and a sharper one as engine speed rises. Customers can also choose the Alleggerita package. It includes carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer components – a front splitter, rear engine cover, underbody panels and side skirts. Carbon-fiber door panels, a passenger footrest and carbon-fiber wheels further contribute to reducing the car’s weight and mass.

Lamborghini expects the convertible to match or even exceed sales of the closed version. The company notes that with its previous models, the usual ratio has been 40 percent of buyers choosing the open version versus 60 percent opting for the coupé. The new model continues the tradition of open-top Lamborghinis that began with the 1968 Miura roadster concept and the 1976 Silhouette production model, followed over the years by models such as the Diablo, Gallardo and Huracán.