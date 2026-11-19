When an electric car surprises even its creators with the pace of incoming orders, headquarters begin rearranging the schedule and priorities—exactly what is happening around the new Volkswagen ID.Polo. Orders are rising sharply, and the delivery time for the most affordable Trend version has already swelled to 21 months, while customers ordering higher trim levels receive their cars considerably faster. As early as mid-September, the group reported around 30,000 orders, but in just two months since then, the volume had nearly doubled, even though production capacity for 2027 is already fully booked and Wolfsburg is looking for ways to speed things up.

The longest wait applies to the base ID.Polo Trend, which starts at €24,995 in Germany, comes with a 37 kWh battery and promises a range of up to 334 km under the WLTP cycle. At the other end of the lineup is the more dynamic ID.Polo GTI, which is expected to arrive with its owner in approximately seven months. Well, who would have thought that the base version would end up with such a long queue, given that the commercial logic is perfectly calculated: the group is giving priority to the more expensive, more profitable modifications, while the cheaper ones are being pushed further back in the production line.

The order mix itself also threw off the brand’s initial calculations in several respects. While the expectation at first was that between 90 and 95 percent of customers would opt for leasing, in practice the share is around 50 percent. In addition, the version with the larger 52 kWh battery is attracting far more interest than anticipated, while nearly 90 percent of buyers are adding a detachable tow hitch for €810, allowing them to tow trailers weighing up to 1,200 kg.

Production of the ID.Polo takes place at the Volkswagen Group plant in Martorell near Barcelona, side by side with the Cupra Raval, where total capacity reaches up to 600,000 vehicles annually. At present, only half of this capacity is allocated to electric vehicles, but with such pressure on the assembly line, the group is discussing expanding the share of electric models at the expense of those with internal combustion engines. A similar picture is emerging with the new Skoda Epiq at another Spanish plant belonging to the group: more than 80,000 orders have been placed for the electric crossover, with the Epiq 55 facing a wait of around 17 months, while the more expensive Epiq Sportline arrives in roughly five.