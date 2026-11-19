BMW has revealed the one-off L7 Concept – a luxury limousine created in 2005 on the basis of the facelifted version of the E65-generation 760Li. The car remained hidden from the public for 21 years before being featured in a video by Retro Garage with the participation of BMW Classic.

The concept is not merely a design mock-up. BMW built a fully functional car with V12 power and a specially designed rear section intended for passengers seeking more space and comfort.

The body was extended by approximately 51 centimeters, with the additional section added around the B-pillar. As a result, the rear doors gained a significantly longer profile, while almost all of the newly created space was left for second-row passengers.

The total length of the BMW L7 Concept reaches approximately 5.53 meters. This is roughly 35 centimeters more than the long-wheelbase 760Li and around 14 centimeters more than the current 7 Series. In terms of size, the prototype is close to a standard Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The dark-blue sedan retains the characteristic proportions of the E65, but the extended middle section transforms it into an even more imposing limousine. BMW did not use additional decorative elements to emphasize the change – the size itself is sufficient.

The extra space was not used for a larger trunk. The rear section features cream-colored leather upholstery, wood trim elements and a second sunroof intended for rear passengers.

A refrigerator is positioned between the seats, while a separate compartment allows bottles to be stored upright. The legroom is so generous that passengers can almost stretch their legs straight out in front of them. This makes the concept more like a mobile private lounge than an ordinary extended business limousine.

The E65 L7 was not BMW's first attempt to create an even more luxurious version of the 7 Series. Between 1997 and 2001, the company produced 899 L7 vehicles based on the E38. They were developed from the 750iL with a 5.4-liter V12 and were approximately 25 centimeters longer than the model's standard long-wheelbase version.

The E38 L7 was sold in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, but did not reach the American market. The United States received the older E23 L7, which was essentially the highest equipment level for the standard 7 Series, without an extended wheelbase.

BMW has not stated why the E65 L7 Concept project was halted. The possible reasons remain unproven, but the car would have occupied a very narrow market segment, given that the standard 760Li was already an expensive flagship. Its proximity to Rolls-Royce models, which have been part of the BMW Group since 1998, could also have been an additional factor.