In a world where modern cars are often replaced like tissues once their warranty and lease expire, the story of 64-year-old Martin Lefever sounds almost like an old-fashioned parable from the golden age of motoring. His 1991 Audi 80 has officially passed the 1,000,000-kilometre mark, while retaining its factory-fitted engine, clutch and gearbox throughout all thirty-five years of faithful service. Today, such unadulterated technical reliability is rarely seen, with the odometer continuing to turn without dramatic breakdowns or expensive workshop repairs.

The beginning of this remarkable odyssey dates back to 1991, when Lefever bought a brand-new Audi 80 B3 with a 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine producing a modest but durable 80 hp and 152 Nm of torque. His original plan was to drive the car for around six years, but when the time came to replace it in 1998, he decided not to look for a successor and remained loyal to the same vehicle. His annual mileage has ranged between 28,600 and 29,000 kilometres, which over such a period amounts to a constant presence on the roads.

The achievement takes on even clearer proportions when compared with statistics from Audi’s Belgian office, according to which the average car sent to the country’s scrapyards has covered around 200,000 kilometres. Lefever’s sedan has travelled five times farther, while numerous other components have also remained in their original condition, alongside the powertrain and transmission. According to its owner, only consumables have been replaced over the years, while the galvanised body has successfully resisted rust and the whims of the weather.

Behind this impressive result lies no secret magic, but a quarter of a century of experience behind the wheel as a driving instructor and a measured approach to the machinery. Lefever stresses that the key lies in calm driving without unnecessary strain, regular servicing and keeping the car in a garage, summing up his success by saying that it is a combination of luck, smooth driving and factory quality. Ultimately, the man simply looked after his car as if it were the apple of his eye, and it repaid him with a level of reliability rarely seen today.