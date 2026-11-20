When an electric vehicle slows down, its electric motor can temporarily change roles. Instead of using electricity to drive the wheels, it uses their motion to generate electricity. This electricity is returned to the battery and can later power the vehicle again. This process is known as regenerative braking, or energy recuperation.

In a conventional car, the brake pads press against the brake discs and convert the kinetic energy of motion primarily into heat. In an electric vehicle, some of this energy can be recovered. This is particularly important in urban conditions, where the vehicle frequently stops and starts because of traffic lights, intersections, traffic jams and changes in speed.

The same principle works when going downhill. The electric motor can slow the vehicle while simultaneously sending some of the generated electricity to the battery. When driving on a motorway, the opportunities for energy recuperation are usually fewer because stops are less frequent.

Many electric vehicles allow the driver to choose the strength of regenerative braking. With a stronger setting, releasing the accelerator pedal causes noticeable deceleration without pressing the brake pedal. This is also known as one-pedal driving, and some models can come to a complete stop in this way.

The experience is different for people switching from a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. Some drivers prefer it in heavy traffic, while others believe that coasting is smoother and, in certain situations, can preserve more of the speed already gained. Therefore, stronger regenerative braking is not automatically the most efficient choice for every journey.

The system cannot completely replace traditional brakes, so when necessary the vehicle combines electric and friction braking, especially when greater braking force is required.

When the battery is fully charged, regenerative braking often does not operate because there is not enough available capacity to accept more energy. If the battery is cold, it may temporarily be able to accept only a limited amount of electricity. Similarly, on a slippery road, the system may reduce its strength to maintain traction.

In these situations, the driver may feel weaker deceleration on a cold morning or immediately after charging to 100 percent. This is normal system operation, and the conventional brakes perform the necessary function.

Regenerative braking does not increase driving range by a precisely determined amount. The effect depends on the route, speed, gradients, traffic and driving style. However, it reduces the use of the brake pads and discs during normal deceleration, which can extend their service life. The technology does not return all the energy used for acceleration, but it uses some of the energy that would otherwise be lost during braking. This is precisely what makes electric vehicles particularly efficient in urban environments with frequent stops and starts