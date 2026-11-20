Honda has unveiled the Avancier as a new seven-seat SUV with hybrid power and three rows of seats. The model is the brand’s first vehicle to feature the new H emblem, the new Honda Hybrid system and the new mid-size platform.

“The Avancier was developed as a three-row SUV designed to provide a quality journey together with those close to you,” Honda said at the world premiere. The company describes the concept behind the vehicle with the name “Grand-Journey”.

The powertrain uses a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine combined with electric motors. Honda has modified the intake manifold, exhaust manifold and the shape of the piston crowns to improve the combustion process. The engine is approximately 900 grams lighter than the previous 2.0-litre unit.

The Avancier is Honda’s first model with DualPower eAWD technology. The front and rear axles are controlled independently by separate electric motors. The equipment also includes the Motion Management System – a system that integrates control of braking force, power delivery and vehicle behaviour.

The new platform is designed for vehicles in the C and D segments, including SUVs and sedans. Honda says it has used approximately 40% more high-strength steel while simultaneously reducing weight compared with the previous structure.

The design is distinguished by the new H emblem, split lighting units and the absence of a traditional large radiator grille. Vertical taillights and a full-width light bar are positioned at the rear. The rear wiper is hidden in the roof spoiler.

Inside, the central infotainment screen is positioned on top of the dashboard, while a digital instrument cluster is standard. The most distinctive element is the new steering wheel with a completely flat lower section. Controls for the media system and cruise control are provided, along with a gear selector on the steering column.

Honda has equipped the second row with wide seats, heated and ventilated seats, and a folding armrest with a display for the climate-control system. Power sun blinds, a panoramic glass roof and tinted rear windows are also provided.

Standard features include a 12-speaker Bose audio system with Dolby Atmos, a voice-recognition system and Remote In-Cabin View, which allows the cabin to be monitored. All versions will support over-the-air software updates. The company plans to launch a total of 15 next-generation hybrid models by the end of fiscal 2029.