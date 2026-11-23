Honda has unveiled its first new-generation hybrid model and revealed the technical foundation for more vehicles that will be launched from 2027 onward. The first of them is the three-row Avancier SUV, while more models featuring the same technology are expected behind the camouflaged vehicles shown in the official video. The new system is now called Honda Hybrid and replaces the e:HEV designation used until now. “Honda Hybrid will be introduced globally from 2027,” the company said when presenting the technology. The plan calls for a total of 15 hybrid models worldwide by the end of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2030.

The modular platform has been developed for vehicles from the C segment to the D segment. It divides the structure into five modules connected by three fixed dimensions, allowing it to be used in both SUV models and sedans with different ground clearances and different driver positions.

Honda has increased the common components in the engine compartment to around 90%, compared with approximately 60% on the previous midsize hybrid platform. This also results in a weight reduction of around 10 kilograms. The battery is now positioned under the rear seat in all models, while the number of its components has been reduced by approximately half. The change frees up space for a spare wheel beneath the floor.

Honda cites a 30% increase in the torque limit with the new mixture, 30% lower consumption in the high-torque range and a 30% larger operating range with high efficiency. The engine is intended exclusively for hybrid systems, which has allowed the block to be lightened by around 900 grams, while the new crankshaft saves a further 500 grams.

The efficiency Honda refers to has been compared with 2018 models, while the promised reduction in hybridization costs is measured against the 2023 system. This means that the stated improvement is not a direct comparison with all of the brand’s current vehicles. The most significant change to the powertrain is the DualPower eAWD system. The mechanical layout with a driveshaft has been replaced by a separate electric motor on the rear axle. The front and rear axles are controlled independently during acceleration, braking and cornering, while the rear axle can also recover energy.

The new drivetrain is part of Honda’s broader plan to expand its hybrid lineup. The Avancier will be aimed primarily at Asian markets, including Thailand, Japan and China, while the remaining models will be allocated to different regions according to demand.