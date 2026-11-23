A dead smart key battery does not necessarily mean that the car will be immobilized. In many models, the engine can be started by holding the key close to the start button or a specially designated location inside the cabin. Experts describe several of the most common solutions for cars with keyless entry and start systems. When the battery begins to run low, the car usually warns the driver with a message on the display or a light indicator on the dashboard. However, the weakened signal is often still strong enough for the key to be detected.

The first thing that can be done is to place the smart key directly next to the start button while pressing the brake pedal. In some cars, the sensor is located elsewhere and is marked with a key symbol flanked by signs resembling a radio signal. It is often located on the steering column or in the center console. Another backup option is available in some cars with keyless starting. A slot for a mechanical key may be hidden behind the button. In Mercedes-Benz vehicles, for example, the start button cover can be removed to reveal the key slot.

This solution disables the keyless start function. A similar design can also be found in most Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep models manufactured in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Most smart keys have a concealed mechanical blade that is released by a small slider or button. It is used to unlock the car manually when the remote control does not work.

In cars with passive door handles, the lock is often concealed beneath a removable cover on the driver's side handle. Once it has been removed, the mechanical key can be used to unlock the door. The exact location of the backup sensor, mechanical key and hidden lock depends on the model. That is why the vehicle's manual is the most reliable guide in an emergency. If the car is already running and the smart key is removed from the cabin or its battery dies, the engine usually does not stop immediately. However, a warning that the key has not been detected may appear on the dashboard.