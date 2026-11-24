Stellantis is ending its official factory programs in the FIA world championships. Peugeot’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) program will conclude at the end of 2026, while Opel and Citroën will withdraw from Formula E after the 2026/27 season, which ends in the summer of 2027.

The decision was confirmed by the group following reports that emerged last week about the suspension of investments in factory motorsport. Stellantis said it would redirect its resources toward customer racing programs and the development of high-performance production cars.

„The decision is in line with the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan, which directs the company’s efforts and resources toward the development of new products, quality and broader market coverage,“ Stellantis said.

The group also said it would retain and reassign employees affected by the end of the official programs to other activities within the group. The expected amount of savings or any potential restructuring costs have not been disclosed.

The decision affects Opel at a particularly inopportune moment. In March 2026, the German brand announced plans for its own factory Formula E team and prepared the GSE 27FE car. Its debut is scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2026, in Jeddah.

Mitch Evans has been signed as one of the main drivers, with Theo Pourchaire, the 2023 Formula 2 champion, expected to join him. Sophia Floersch will serve as the test and development driver. As a result, Opel’s long-term project will most likely become a one-season effort before the program is discontinued after the summer of 2027.

Citroën will also complete the 2026/27 Formula E season, after which it will leave the electric world championship. The two brands will not be removed from the calendar immediately, but they will not continue their factory participation after the end of the upcoming season.

Peugeot will end its WEC program with the 9X8 hypercar. This also means the end of the brand’s participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car was among the most recognizable technical projects in the Hypercar class, but failed to win a race despite subsequent developments.

Stellantis will not disappear from motorsport entirely. Opel’s customer rally programs will continue, including electric racing with the Corsa-e Rally and Mokka GSE Rally. The continuation of these activities is linked both to sales of racing cars to private teams and to the development of GSE performance versions. Lancia’s rally activities are also expected to continue. In this way, the group is ending its most expensive factory entries at world level, while keeping open the programs that have a more direct connection with customers and future production models.