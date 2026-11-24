Mercedes-Benz is testing an unusual electric prototype with a fully exposed chassis, a two-seat configuration and an electric motor on the rear axle. The lack of bodywork reveals the suspension, electronics and part of the structure, but does not provide a clear answer about the vehicle’s future purpose. Instead of the usual battery pack beneath the floor found in Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, the prototype appears to have a small battery located behind the rear axle. A large electric motor can be seen at the rear, while the control arms and other chassis components are exposed around it.

The front section consists mainly of a black chassis, electronic components and two small LED lights. The shock absorbers are visible, as is a system that appears to be electronically controlled suspension. The structure is probably made of steel and differs significantly from the architectures currently used by the German manufacturer, including that of the G-Class. The prototype has no traditional interior. The floor and dashboard appear to be made of wood, while the driver and the engineer in the passenger seat are secured with racing harnesses. The engineer is working on a laptop during testing, suggesting that the vehicle primarily serves as a test platform.

The structure could be an early development of an all-electric two-seat model, a test of a new rear electric motor or battery, an evaluation of suspension components, or testing of a new platform intended for more than one model. None of these possibilities has been confirmed by Mercedes-Benz.

At present, the company has not announced plans for a production electric two-seater. Its electric strategy is focused on models such as the new CLA, the future C-Class and GLC, as well as the dedicated AMG.EA platform used by the performance division’s electric models.

The unusual chassis appears against the backdrop of changes to the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The company is abandoning the slow-selling EQE and EQE SUV, while the current EQS will be replaced at the end of its life cycle by a more traditional electric model positioned as an alternative to the S-Class. For now, however, it remains unknown whether the photographed prototype will lead to a specific production vehicle or remain a laboratory on wheels.