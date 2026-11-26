Mate Rimac became embroiled in a heated dispute with Volkswagen Group executives over the direction in which Bugatti should develop. In an interview with Classic Driver, the Croatian entrepreneur explains that the German group initially discussed a four-seat electric SUV as the successor to the Bugatti Chiron. The idea was considered around 2020, when the automotive industry was accelerating its shift to electric powertrains. Rimac’s company was involved in developing the electric system, with technology from the Nevera planned for use. The project, however, required an entirely new platform and investments worth billions, while the business plan did not receive the necessary approval from Germany.

After no successor to the Chiron had been approved, Rimac proposed that his company develop and manufacture the entire car, while Volkswagen Group would sell it. During a meeting, an executive from the German group asked him: “Why don’t you just take over the company?”

Rimac initially thought the question was a joke. A few months later, however, he received another call asking why he had not responded to the offer. Two and a half years of negotiations over Bugatti’s future followed.

According to Rimac, representatives of Volkswagen Group and Porsche insisted that the next hypercar should be fully electric. He rejected that direction, even though electric cars are at the core of his business.

“I got into a huge argument with them because I thought it was the wrong decision for Bugatti. I told them: “No, I don’t want to make an electric Bugatti”“, Mate Rimac recalls.

Ultimately, Volkswagen Group approved the development of a hybrid model, but another dispute followed. The initial compromise envisaged using the Chiron’s platform in order to limit costs. According to Rimac, this would have created serious restrictions on battery placement and resulted in a compromised product.

Before the deal with Volkswagen Group was completed, Rimac’s company financed the start of work with Cosworth on the new engine using its own funds. The engineers built a four-cylinder prototype representing one quarter of the planned 16-cylinder power unit. It used the same combustion chamber and cylinder head so that its characteristics, emissions, costs and development timelines could be evaluated.

The results supported the idea for the V16 engine. This led to the Bugatti Tourbillon with a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16 and a hybrid system. Six years after development began, Rimac says the decision has paid off and all planned units of the model have been sold.