Audi is preparing the return of the RS6 as a sedan. A prototype of the model was spotted during testing at the „Nürburgring“, and the car already features oval exhaust tips and wheels different from those used so far. The new generation is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, with its market debut scheduled for 2027.

The new RS6 will end the 15-year tradition of the model being offered exclusively as an Avant estate. The last sedan in the lineup was the C6-generation RS6, powered by a V10 engine and produced until 2011. After that, Audi introduced the C7 and C8 generations exclusively as Avant models. The yellow high-voltage warning sticker on the prototype’s windshield indicates that the next Audi RS6 will use an electrified powertrain. There is still no confirmation as to whether the internal-combustion engine will be a V6 or a V8.

One possibility is a modified version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 plug-in hybrid, which produces a combined 630 hp in the new RS5. The other option under consideration is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid used by Porsche and Bentley. In the Continental GT, the system produces 771 hp. The expectation is that the new RS 6’s output will be close to that of the BMW M5, whose V8-powered plug-in hybrid system develops 727 hp. If the prediction is confirmed, the model will be significantly more powerful than the current RS6 Avant GT, with its 621 hp from a mild-hybrid V8.

Audi Sport chief Rolf Michl told Australian media outlet CarSales that the new RS 6 should be able to “tow horses, yachts and boats”. According to him, the car will retain its character as a “luxury travel machine” that combines high performance with comfort on long journeys. The prototype spotted has wider front and rear fenders, sporty bumpers, side skirts and a discreet spoiler on the trunk lid. The production version is expected to retain the full-width light bar at the rear, familiar from the standard A6.