Xiaomi reported an operating loss of 3.4 billion yuan for the segment that combines electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and other new initiatives of the company. The data refer to the third quarter of 2026 and show that the automotive business remains under pressure, even though deliveries were close to 101,000 vehicles for the period.

Revenue from the segment reached 23.9 billion yuan. Of this amount, 22.7 billion yuan was generated by new energy vehicles, representing a 19.9% decline compared with the same period last year. Xiaomi delivered 100,975 vehicles during the quarter, or 7.2% fewer than the 108,796 vehicles reported a year earlier.

The company cited lower deliveries and a change in the product mix as the main factors, including the smaller contribution from the more expensive SU7 Ultra model. Pressure on the business is also being intensified by the overall state of the Chinese automotive market. According to data cited by Xiaomi, passenger car sales in the country fell by 24% year-on-year in the third quarter.

The segment’s gross margin fell from 25.5% in the third quarter of 2025 to 19.2% this year. Xiaomi attributed the change not only to the lower share of the SU7 Ultra, but also to the rising cost of key components and higher expenses for the AI business. During a call with investors, the company described the decline in the automotive market as “huge pressure on everyone”. Against the backdrop of the loss, Xiaomi continues to increase its investments. Of approximately 3.6 billion yuan in capital expenditure during the quarter, 2.3 billion yuan was directed to the automotive and AI segment. Revenue from other related activities, including after-sales services and AI, grew by 68.9% to 1.2 billion yuan.

In September, the company launched the SkyNomad range of extended-range SUV models. The lineup includes the N70 Pro, N70 Max, N90 Max and N90 Max Studio, with prices starting at 209,900 yuan and reaching 299,900 yuan. More than 10,000 locked-in orders were registered in the first four minutes after sales began, and the figure exceeded 70,000 during the first month.

According to Xiaomi’s data, in October the SkyNomad N90 was the sales leader among large SUVs in China, while the N70 topped the rankings for extended-range vehicles and medium and large SUVs.

The company is already preparing its international expansion. Pre-sales of the SU7 have opened in the United Arab Emirates at a price of 169,900 dirhams, with the first deliveries planned for December.

Xiaomi said it plans to enter the German automotive market in the second half of 2027. The company is conducting tests in several European countries, with Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden listed among the first markets.