Statements by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner about Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine have triggered a sharp reaction from Ukrainian and European lawmakers. Kushner described the Russian president as a „grandmaster of politics“ and said he had shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, the American representative called the war in Ukraine a proxy conflict in which Europe is financing and arming Kyiv against Russia. According to Kushner, Putin is motivated to end the war and restore relations with the United States.

„This is extremely dangerous – not only for Ukraine, but also for the security and national interests of the United States,“ Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, told Politico. He added that Kushner and Steve Witkoff should be replaced as special envoys.

„They view Ukraine not simply as businessmen seeking deals with Russia, but through Putin’s own eyes,“ Merezhko said.

Halyna Yanchenko, a lawmaker from the „Servant of the People“ party, described the portrayal of the war as a proxy conflict between Europe and Russia as a „complete distortion of reality“. In her words, Kushner had, in a sense, spoken like Russia’s lawyer.

Doubts over Washington’s role

Sharp reactions also came from Germany and the European Parliament. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the European Parliament’s Security and Defence Committee, said Kushner could hardly be seen as a neutral mediator.

German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter said Washington was not acting as an honest mediator, but was exerting one-sided pressure on Ukraine. „Under Trump, the United States is on Russia’s side,“ he said.

The comments come against the backdrop of efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to mediate an end to the war. They deepen doubts in Europe over whether the American side can conduct the negotiations as a neutral mediator, after one of its main representatives publicly expressed respect for the Russian president and viewed the conflict through the lens of a confrontation between Russia and the West.

Europe discusses new funding for Kyiv

According to Politico, European leaders are discussing an additional €45 billion loan for Ukraine in 2027. The European Commission estimates Kyiv’s total financial shortfall for next year at around €70 billion. The proposal is intended to cover budgetary and defence needs.

EU leaders failed to conclude negotiations on the loan at their meeting on November 26 and 27 and postponed the decision until December. At the same time, the bloc’s next seven-year budget is also being discussed, with a separate €100 billion package for Ukraine included in it.

Bulgaria has expressed its readiness to participate in the non-military component of the new loan, but refuses to provide funding for the purchase of weapons and ammunition. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said Bulgaria’s participation should be directed towards civilian needs, including budget support and essential services. European countries will continue their discussions in December, when it is expected to become clear whether unanimity will be achieved on the mechanism.

Sources: gazeta.ru, apnews.com, bnrnews.bg