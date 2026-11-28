Spain will acquire 30 Turkish Hürjet advanced trainer aircraft under a contract worth approximately €2.6 billion. The deal is part of an integrated fighter pilot training program and envisages replacing the aging F-5 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

The project is built around a partnership between Turkish aviation company TUSAS and Airbus Spain. TUSAS will be responsible for the development and initial production of the aircraft, while Airbus will coordinate the work on Spanish territory and adapt them to the requirements of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

First deliveries planned for 2028

According to the agreed schedule, the first 21 aircraft are expected to begin arriving in 2028. In Spain, they will be upgraded and receive the designation SAETA II. Deliveries of the adapted aircraft, together with the accompanying ground-based training system, are planned for the 2031–2035 period.

The program is not limited to the purchase of aircraft. It includes establishing an aircraft adaptation center, upgrading training infrastructure, simulators, ground systems and technical support throughout the machines’ life cycle.

„This project will benefit both countries, strengthen our defense industries and our strategic partnership. I thank TUSAS for granting us access to its technologies,“ said Lieutenant General Miguel Ivorra Ruiz, who is responsible for strategy and innovation in the defense industry at Spain’s Ministry of Defense.

Spanish industry to participate in the adaptation

According to Airbus, Spanish industry will have a 60% share in the integrated training system. The aircraft will be manufactured in Turkey, after which they will undergo adaptation in Spain with the participation of local companies. The conversion center is planned for Albacete, while the training infrastructure will be developed at Talavera la Real Air Base.

Spain’s 2025 legal framework allowed the program to cover up to 45 Hürjet aircraft, but the agreed order, reported by Airbus and TUSAS, is for 30 aircraft. In Spain’s official documents, the program is described as the replacement of the F-5M with an integrated training system based on the Turkish platform and adapted by the national aviation and defense industry.

The agreement was honored at a ceremony in Madrid organized by the Spanish-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry as an example of bilateral industrial cooperation. Spanish technology company Indra was also honored for its long-standing work with Turkey in the fields of defense and energy.

Turkey’s ambassador to Madrid, Nüket Küçükel Ezberci, described Spain as a „special partner“ and said relations between the two countries were at an excellent level. The Hürjet project is among the most significant concrete manifestations of this partnership in the European defense industry.

Sources: marica.bg, anadoluajansi.gov.tr, cincodias.elpais.com