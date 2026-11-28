Ukraine could hypothetically have means of responding to a possible Russian nuclear strike, despite not possessing nuclear weapons. This was stated by retired Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel and “Hero of Ukraine” Dmytro Kashchenko in an interview with Yanina Sokolova.

Kashchenko pointed to radioactive materials in the Chernobyl exclusion zone as a possible source for an action that, in his view, could lead to prolonged contamination of Russian territory. As a hypothetical example, he mentioned Moscow and St. Petersburg.

“The contamination would be extremely severe and would persist for such a long time that it would be a catastrophe,” Kashchenko said.

The colonel clarified that he is not a nuclear physics specialist and that using such materials would require an approach different from that used with conventional munitions. His statement was presented as a personal opinion and hypothesis, rather than as a decision or official position of the Ukrainian authorities.

What is in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

The International Atomic Energy Agency maintains safeguards and inspections of nuclear materials at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The complex contains three shut-down reactors, the fourth reactor damaged in the 1986 accident, as well as facilities for processing and storing spent nuclear fuel.

These circumstances confirm the presence of nuclear and radioactive materials at the site, but in themselves do not prove the technical feasibility of the scenario described by Kashchenko. The published information contains no details about preparations for such an action, a specific plan, or an order from Ukrainian institutions.

Ukraine is a non-nuclear-weapon state

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited a significant nuclear arsenal, but in 1994 it joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear-weapon state and surrendered the weapons and associated systems. This took place in the context of the Budapest Memorandum on security assurances.

Kashchenko’s statement emphasizes a possible radioactive, rather than nuclear, response. It does not mean that such an act has been carried out or that there is a confirmed intention to do so. At present, this is a hypothetical scenario presented by a retired Ukrainian military officer.

Sources: news.bg