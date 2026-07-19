July 19, 1966 The Bulgarian Communist Party signs a contract with Renault

On July 19, 1966, the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party decided to sign a contract with the French company Renault for the production of passenger cars of the same brand in Bulgaria. In 1967, the then State Economic Union (SEU) "Metalchim" signed a contract with the right to production and sales with the French company Renault.

In Kazanlak, at the current "Arsenal" plant, the first three two-seater Renault Alpin sports cars were assembled. At first, it was even called "Bulgar Alpin". After the first cars were assembled, specialists began negotiations with the French for the construction of an assembly plant for the production of 10,000 cars per year in Plovdiv. In just nine months, a record short time, an assembly plant was built in Plovdiv.

In the years 1967 - 1970, a total of about 5,500 Renault cars were completed in Bulgaria. In 1970, a decision was issued by the Council of Ministers to end this “production luxury” and the plant was finally closed in 1971 - 1972.