The wealth of the richest Russians has increased by a billion dollars

The wealth of the richest businessmen in Russia has increased by 23.818 billion USD in 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated based on the value of companies' shares.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the shareholder of Russia's largest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, Alisher Usmanov, has earned 6.04 billion USD over the past year, bringing his net worth to 19.3 billion USD. The net worth of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company founder Iskander Makhmudov increased by $4.75 billion to $7.88 billion.

Meanwhile, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov earned $3.38 billion in 2025, bringing his net worth to $14.4 billion. Wildberries founder and head of RVB (the merged company of Wildberries and Russ) Tatyana Kim earned $515 million, increasing her net worth to $7.89 billion.

Businessman Mikhail Fridman suffered the biggest losses, with his net worth decreasing by $4.7 billion to $10.1 billion.

The agency has been operating since March. In 2012, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was published, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.