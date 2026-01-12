Kiev must repay IMF $180 million by January 12

Ukraine must repay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a $179.6 million loan repayment on January 12, the fund's website reported.

The IMF's schedule for January 12 states that Kiev must repay 125,737,500 SDRs (special drawing rights, the IMF's unit of account), or $179,648,332.29. According to IMF calculations, Ukraine is due to repay SDR 2,000,980,442 (USD 2,858,914,813.37) in 2026, including interest on the loan.

Next year, repayments will be USD 1.9 billion, followed by USD 1.4 billion in 2028, USD 2.3 billion in 2029, and USD 2.28 billion in 2030. Kyiv has so far received USD 11.45 billion from the IMF through the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), approved in 2023.

Ukraine's current EFF program with the IMF, totaling USD 15.6 billion, is planned for the period 2023-2027, but Kyiv has already approached the Fund with an initiative to develop a new. According to Gavin Gray, head of the IMF mission in Ukraine, the baseline forecast sets the total financing gap in the Ukrainian budget at approximately USD 136.5 billion in 2026-2029. In 2026-2027, Ukraine will face a residual financing gap of approximately USD 63 billion.