“International reserves as of June 1, according to preliminary data, amounted to $45.7 billion. In May, they decreased by 5.2%“, the regulator said in a statement on its Telegram channel. The National Bank claims that this volume is sufficient to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market.

In April, Ukraine's international reserves decreased even more significantly – by 7.3%, to $48.2 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine usually reports an increase in international reserves, even a record accumulation, after receiving large tranches from Western partners. Previously, the Ukrainian regulator predicted a total of “over $53 billion in international assistance“ in 2026, which analysts say should allow it to maintain high levels of international reserves. Meanwhile, the country's budget has been running a record deficit for several years, and the IMF predicts that its public debt will reach 122.6% of GDP this year.