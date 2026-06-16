General Motors in talks with Lockheed Martin to produce weapons components

The American company General Motors, which produces cars under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands, has begun talks with the defense corporation Lockheed Martin to produce weapons components, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing its sources.

The automaker plans to produce components that will help the defense company increase ammunition production. The parties are still discussing the specific details of the future agreement. It is noted that the cooperation is aimed at strengthening the position of the defense division of General Motors, which resumed its activities about 10 years ago and was mainly engaged in the production of infantry fighting vehicles.

Earlier it was reported that the US authorities intended to involve American automakers in the production of weapons. According to the newspaper, the Pentagon has held talks with the heads of several automakers, including General Motors and Ford. The US Department of Defense is interested in using its facilities and personnel to increase the production of ammunition and military equipment, the stocks of which have been depleted by the sale of American weapons to Kiev and the US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology corporation. It develops aviation and space technologies, as well as air and missile defense systems. In particular, the corporation produces missiles for the Patriot anti-missile systems and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, which are used in Ukraine.