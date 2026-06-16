Poland abolishes fixed fuel prices

The Polish government is cutting its “Lower Fuel Prices“ program, which was adopted at the end of March in response to the escalating situation in the Middle East and imposed fixed prices for gasoline and diesel fuel at all gas stations in the country. Energy Minister Milosz Motika announced this in an interview with Polsat television.

“As of Tuesday, the mandatory reduced excise duty rates on fuel for [internal combustion] engines will cease to apply“, he said. The minister acknowledged that the price of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations would increase, but according to him “literally by a few pennies per liter“.

Motika explained that the reduction of the “Lower Fuel Prices“ program is due to the stabilization of the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz.

As of March 30, the Polish Ministry of Energy has set daily upper limits for the price of gasoline and diesel fuel, mandatory for all gas stations in the country. Persons found guilty of selling fuel at higher prices face fines of up to 1 million zloty (over 270,000 USD). Maintaining a fixed fuel price costs the Polish state budget 1.6 billion zloty (over 430 million USD) per month.