The 500 richest people in the world increased their wealth by a total of $336 billion in one day on June 15, setting a record high, reports Bloomberg, based on its own billionaires index.

According to the index, their total wealth reached a record $13.3 trillion. Elon Musk remains the richest, with his wealth increasing by $164 billion. This is almost as much as the other 499 people on the list increased their wealth in one day.

The agency earlier reported that Musk became the first person in the world whose wealth exceeded $1 trillion. USD after shares of SpaceX, the company he founded, began trading. After its debut on the stock market, the company's shares rose to USD 163 per share.

The agency publishes the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since March 2012, and it includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet. According to the index, the wealth of the richest businessmen in Russia has increased by USD 21.847 billion since the beginning of 2026.