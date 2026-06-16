Fidan: Strait of Hormuz should be fully open to shipping

The Strait of Hormuz should be fully open to shipping in a safe and free manner. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this at a press conference after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“The Strait of Hormuz, as before the war, should be open to all ships in a safe and free manner, which would be of great importance for the development of international trade relations“, Fidan said.

During the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz region, Turkey participated in diplomatic initiatives for de-escalation and was among the countries that discussed options for restoring normal traffic through the strait.

Ankara seeks to maintain balanced relations with both its Western NATO allies and Iran. Therefore, Turkish diplomacy avoids aggressive rhetoric against Tehran and prefers a mediatory role.