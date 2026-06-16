European Parliament approves trade deal with US

The European Parliament (EP) has approved a reduction in import duties on many US goods to implement the trade deal reached between the EU and the United States last year. The meeting was broadcast on the EP website.

440 MEPs voted “in favour“, while 151 voted “against“.

The EU has agreed to remove import duties on several industrial and food products and grant priority access to the European market for US agricultural products in exchange for a 15% tariff on goods from EU countries.

US President Donald Trump has earlier threatened to impose much higher tariffs if the EU does not take action by 4 July. The EP decision was the final obstacle to the entry into force of the EU-US trade agreement.