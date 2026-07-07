The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has affected Africa

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the supply of fertilizers to Africa, thus harming the economies of several countries on the continent. This was stated by Mahamoud Ali Yusuf, Chairman of the African Union Commission, at a press conference after consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“I would like to emphasize that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has blocked the supply of fertilizers to our continent. This has caused inflation and exacerbated the vulnerability of the economies of some African Union countries,“ he said.