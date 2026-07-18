Russians explained how fraudsters manage to block Apple devices

Fraudsters remotely block Apple devices not due to direct software errors, but due to the specific implementation of security services and their use by users. This was reported by the press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in response to a request from the agency.

“The vulnerability arises not due to direct software errors, but due to the specifics of the implementation of security services and their use by users“, the press center said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that blocking devices by compromising iCloud exploits legitimate Apple security mechanisms and is detected regularly. “Using social engineering techniques, attackers gain access to victims' iCloud accounts. Then they use the FindMy iPhone and Activation Lock functions to remotely lock the device (iPhone, iPad or Mac)“, the agency reported.