Heatwave costs Czech farmers €950m

Czech farmers will lose around 20 billion crowns (around 950 million USD) in revenue this year due to drought, Jan Doležal, president of the Czech Chamber of Agriculture, said.

“This year, agricultural producers will lose around 20 billion crowns in revenue due to drought,“ Doležal was quoted as saying by the Denikn news portal. “This year's harvest will be the worst in 15 years.“

The president of the Chamber of Agriculture also noted that rising fuel and fertilizer prices in recent months are increasing the cost of agricultural production. Czech media predict a possible significant increase in food prices in the country, mainly for meat and dairy products.

Meanwhile, the state will provide farmers with more than 3.8 billion crowns (approximately $170 million) in financial assistance due to the drought. “The state is ready to help farmers and will not abandon them in such a difficult situation caused by the drought“, said Czech Agriculture Minister Martin Šebestán on Thursday at the opening of the “Land, which is the bread of the family“ fair in České Budějovice (South Bohemia).

The Czech Republic is experiencing anomalous heat and drought, which according to Czech media has affected 88% of the country. Farmers are now facing a shortage of feed and crop losses.