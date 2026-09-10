Four-year high for gas prices in the Czech Republic

The price of gas at gas stations in the Czech Republic has risen to its highest level in 4 years, announced CCS - a Czech trading company that has been collecting daily data on the price of motor fuel at gas stations in the country since 2005.

According to the company, the average price of 1 liter of Natural 95, the most popular gasoline in the country, at gas stations was 44.22 crowns (approximately 2.20 USD). This is the highest price since August 2022.

Diesel fuel is sold at gas stations on average for 47.79 crowns (approximately 2.40 USD) per liter. Diesel fuel was the most expensive in the country in April 2026.

Over the past week, the price of 1 liter of motor fuel in the country, according to CCS, has increased by almost two kronor (approximately 0.90 USD). This applies to both gasoline and diesel fuel.