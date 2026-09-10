EU mobile satellite communications needed

The European Union must create its own mobile satellite communications system by 2030, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I call on all telecommunications operators, satellite constellation operators and manufacturers to immediately create a European alliance for direct data transmission to devices, capable of providing services meeting international quality standards, by 2030“, Macron said at a space exploration conference taking place on September 9 and 10 in Paris.

He noted that the connection through orbital data centers could achieve 5G-level communication quality. He said that if such a service were available at a reasonable price, the market for satellite communications would be huge. “Europe must participate in this race for reasons of sovereignty and economic opportunity,” Macron said.