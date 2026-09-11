Turkey adopts first national plan for sustainable cooling

Turkey has presented its first National Cooling Action Plan (NCAP), aimed at moving towards more sustainable, energy-efficient and climate-resilient cooling systems.

The plan was launched in July 2026 after a three-year development period. Among its main objectives are improving energy efficiency and limiting strain on power grids.

Particular attention is paid to periods of extreme heat, when electricity consumption for air conditioning increases. The plan also aims to help protect public health and critical supply chains during heat waves.

The initiative is also relevant for the Turkish refrigeration and air conditioning industry. The country has a strong position in the sector and exports around $310 million worth of air conditioning equipment to the European Union annually.

The new national plan is expected to stimulate additional investment in more efficient cooling technologies. This could both reduce energy consumption and support the development of local industry.

The plan could also strengthen Turkey's position in the transition to sustainable cooling solutions in both domestic and international markets.

The importance of such technologies is growing against the backdrop of the need to combine the cooling of buildings and facilities with lower electricity consumption and greater resilience during periods of high temperatures.