New economic model puts people and knowledge at the center

The first global congress of the World Association of Noonomics (WAN) was held in Rome - a new international academic organization that brings together researchers, universities and experts working on the theory of the so-called noonomics. The congress was held from September 16 to 19, 2026 and included an international scientific conference under the motto “Theory of Noonomics: a new paradigm of civilizational development“.

The organization was founded in Milan on March 26, 2026 as a non-profit structure. According to its official website, it aims to develop the theory and practice of noonomics and to research the so-called “nootransition“ – transition to a society in which knowledge, science and technology are used for human development, social solidarity and a more harmonious interaction between man, technology and nature.

The association is headed by Russian economist Sergey Bodrunov – director of the Institute of Noonomics and New Industrial Development “S. Yu. Witte“, president of the Free Economic Society of Russia and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The official program of the congress defines him as the author and leading developer of the theory of noonomics.

What is noonomics

The term “noonomics“ is not an established direction in mainstream economic theory and should not be presented as a generally accepted economic model. It is part of a concept developed mainly by Bodrunov and related scientific circles.

In his own works, noonomics is presented as a theory of a future social order, in which knowledge gradually becomes a basic production resource, and the development of technologies reduces the role of the traditional model, based mainly on profit maximization and continuous consumption.

The concept implies a transition to more knowledge-intensive production, greater social solidarity and an orientation towards satisfying “reasonable“ human needs. In works by the “S. Yu. Witte“ Institute, the theory is described as a potential “post-economic“ a future in which the role of knowledge, creativity and social responsibility increases.

That is precisely why artificial intelligence was one of the leading topics in Rome. According to Bodrunov, AI should remain a tool in the hands of man, and not replace his own ability to think and create new knowledge. He warns that excessive dependence on algorithms can weaken critical thinking and turn people into mere consumers of ready-made solutions.

A similar issue is also present in the official scientific program of the congress. Among the reports are topics on artificial intelligence and new forms of inequality, on human creativity in the age of AI, on algorithmic management and on the role of mental labor as a productive force.

New institute will study AI and noonomics

One of the concrete decisions surrounding the creation of the association is the cooperation with the University for Peace (UPEACE), established by a resolution of the UN General Assembly.

The official website of WAN confirms that a Institute for Noonomics has been created jointly with UPEACE, which should unite scientific and educational initiatives in this area.

The Rector of UPEACE Francisco Rojas Aravena and the Director of the Roman branch of the university Roberto Savio are among the official participants in the congress.

Bodrunov also connects the future work of the institute with the question of how artificial intelligence can be used in a way that expands human capabilities without replacing the ability to think independently.

Scientists from dozens of countries

Scientists, experts, university representatives and public figures from 35 countries took part, including Italy, China, Russia, USA, UK, India, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Greece, Austria, Uganda and Laos.

The program includes British economist Alan Freeman, Chinese economist Chen Enfu, American economist James Galbraith, representatives of the University of Cambridge, the University of Texas, the National University of Laos, Makerere University in Uganda and a number of European and Latin American universities.

From inequality to new technologies

The main topics of the congress include global economic transformations, structural changes in the world economy, the impact of artificial intelligence, the future of work, inequality, the development of countries from the Global South and possible new models of public organization.

Bodrunov himself argues for the need for a new approach to the growing social inequality, resource conflicts, environmental problems and the accelerating penetration of artificial intelligence.

This coincides with the main thesis in his works – that the current economic model is increasingly struggling to cope with technological and social changes and that the economy must gradually shift from maximizing consumption to developing human potential.

International network for promoting the concept

In parallel with the congress, the association is expanding its international publishing and university network. According to the information provided by the organizers, memoranda have been signed with partners from Italy, Mexico, the USA, Turkey, Israel and Russia for the publication and dissemination of scientific works related to noonomics.

The Italian publisher Sandro Tetti has already published Bodrunov's book “Noonomics“ in Italian. Its presentation in Rome more than a year ago marked the beginning of closer interaction with Italian academic circles and the Roman branch of UPEACE. The “S. Y. Witte” Institute confirms the publication and presentation of the book in Italy.

The official WAN website also reports that the organization is developing a network of noonomics centers, courses, scientific publications and educational programs.

An ambitious theory that has yet to prove its applicability

Noonomics offers an ambitious vision of a world in which technological progress works for the benefit of human development, and knowledge gradually displaces capital and traditional economic incentives as the main driver of society.

For now, however, this is mainly a theoretical concept and research program, rather than a proven economic model applied in a national economy. Precisely because of this, the questions of how it would function in practice, how resources would be allocated, what the role of the market and the state would be, and how the supposed “nootransition“ would be realized remain a subject of academic debate.

However, the creation of the World Association of Noonomics and the new institute with UPEACE shows an attempt to take this theory out of the framework of individual publications and turn it into an international academic platform.