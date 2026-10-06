Diesel is getting cheaper, gasoline is also going down

The prices of diesel and gasoline in Bulgaria have started to gradually decrease after the sharp jump in recent weeks. Diesel is being sold for around 1.83 euros per liter, and gasoline – for around 1.61 euros.

„Over the last two weeks, we have seen that prices are gradually going down. Even as of this morning, gasoline is down by another euro cent“, said on the air of „Hello, Bulgaria“ Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels.

A reverse trend is expected for propane-butane

The movement for propane-butane is different. After the excise duty reduction, its price initially fell, but in winter higher production costs may put pressure on the market.

„It will gradually go up a little. As of today, we have a one cent increase“, said Hadzhidimitrov.

A plateau is expected next week

According to Hadzhidimitrov, the calming of prices is related to the normalization of deliveries on key transport routes. „Nearly 80% of the cargo that passed through before the military actions passes through the Strait of Hormuz. This is one of the main reasons for having calmer prices“, he explained.

His expectation for next week is that prices will rather stay around current levels. “There will rather be a price hold – the so-called plateau“, said the industry representative.

An additional impact on the market may be the possible release of about 100 million barrels of oil reserves from European countries. According to Hadjidimitrov, it is precisely the expectations for such a measure that are among the reasons for the decline in futures and the decrease in the price of diesel in Europe.

The industry warns of the risk of a new price increase in 2027.

Hadjidimitrov believes that the highest prices may already be behind us. Forecasts of reaching 3 euros per liter do not seem like an immediate scenario, according to him.

However, the sector still faces a risk related to European fuel requirements, which are due to be implemented from January 1, 2027. Bulgaria and several other countries are about to ask the European Commission to review the rules.

According to industry representatives, the new requirements could increase the price of fuel by around 13-14 euro cents per liter.

Meanwhile, consumption remained high in September, despite record prices. “People were worried that prices would go up a lot and started to fill up more than they needed”, said Hadzhidimitrov.

Sources: nova.bg