Bitcoin fell 5.1% to $55,830, reaching its lowest level since September 2024. The decline was recorded on Friday evening, when the cryptocurrency fell below the $60,000 threshold for the first time since July. Earlier, the drop stood at 3.57%, with the price reaching $56,813.68.

Sell-offs in the crypto markets unfolded against a backdrop of growing nervousness surrounding the shares of companies in the artificial intelligence sector. According to Reuters, investors are questioning the profitability of massive spending on artificial intelligence-related infrastructure. Rising borrowing costs are also exerting pressure, making risky investments less attractive.

The crypto market follows the movement of risk assets

Regulatory concerns following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections have added to the pressure on bitcoin. Investor sentiment was also affected by the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Reuters reports.

The cryptocurrency’s decline coincided with a drop in US stock market indices. They were heading for their biggest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of the so-called Liberation Day tariffs.

The data shows that bitcoin remains under strong pressure, but the available information does not provide grounds for making a firm forecast about the price’s next move. The cryptocurrency has already fallen below the key level of $60,000, while the market continues to react to changes in sentiment toward technology stocks and other risk assets.

Sources: focus-news.net, marketscreener.com