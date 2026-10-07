Warren Buffett: Success is measured by the love of those close to you

At 96, Warren Buffett has more than six decades behind him at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the largest business conglomerates in the world. But when asked how he would measure his success at that age, the legendary investor doesn't talk about money, companies or investments.

“When you get to my age, you'll measure your success in life by how many of the people whose love you want really love you,“ Buffett said in a conversation with Georgia Tech students. The thought was later included in his biography “Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life“, written by Alice Schroeder and published in 2008.

Wealth Does Not Guarantee Closeness

For Buffett, this assessment goes beyond financial statements. Money can provide property, public recognition and certain privileges, but it cannot guarantee sincere affection. That is why he separates material success from a person's personal worth.

At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in 2003, the investor formulated the same idea in other words: “The only way to be loved is to deserve love.“ Then he talks about people with huge fortunes, honors and buildings named after them, who nevertheless do not enjoy the love of those around them.

“This is the ultimate test of how you have lived your life“, says Warren Buffett.

In his understanding, the most important number in a person's personal balance sheet does not appear in a bank account and cannot be bought. It is seen in the relationships with people whose opinions and presence matter.

The message sounds different after his retirement

Buffett's words receive additional context after the changes at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway. Greg Abel took over as CEO on January 1, 2026, ending Buffett's more than sixty-year tenure at the helm of the company.

On September 18, 2026, Buffett also stepped down as chairman of the board and became chairman emeritus, retaining his position as a director. His son, Howard G. Buffett, took over as chairman.

In a letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett summarized the division of roles as follows: “Greg runs the company, and Howard will preserve its culture and values.“ For Buffett himself, however, the most important balance remains personal. After decades spent building a corporate empire, he continues to measure success by something that is not present in any balance sheet: the love of the people who matter.

Sources: marca.com