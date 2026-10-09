Four animals to feature on new British banknotes

The owl-tailed bumblebee, barn owl, European hedgehog and Atlantic puffin will feature on the next series of British banknotes, the Bank of England has announced. The decision was made after a public opinion poll in which nearly 500,000 people voted.

Citizens chose from 18 animals, divided into three categories. The bumblebee received the most votes in the insect, fish and amphibian groups. The barn owl won in the bird category, and the European hedgehog garnered the most support among mammals. The Atlantic puffin has been included to represent the British coastline.

The design will be ready in a few years

It has not yet been decided which of the four animals will be placed on the 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound notes. The image of King Charles III will remain on the other side of the notes.

The design of the banknotes will last for several years. The process includes developing an overall vision, choosing materials and security features, and preparing for production. The Bank of England said the new images would help make the notes more resistant to counterfeiting.

“I am delighted that almost half a million people took part in the consultation on wildlife images, which shows that cash still matters,“ said Victoria Clelland, the Bank of England's chief cashier.

She said the public had chosen “four different and inspiring animals” that showcase the diversity of Britain's wildlife and would help make the notes more secure.

The historical figures controversy

Among the animals not selected were the basking shark, the common frog and the red fox. The Atlantic puffin spends much of its life at sea, returning to the coast in the summer to breed. The species is classified as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

The change in the images on the banknotes has sparked political backlash since the new direction was announced in March. Conservative leader Cammy Badenoch accused the Bank of England of "erasing history" and said: "It's a stupid thing to do. I absolutely do not support it."

Reform Britain leader Nigel Farage described the decision as "absolutely insane." Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said Winston Churchill deserved "better than being replaced by a badger." However, the badger was not among the 18 animals on the final list.

Royal portraits and historical figures will be replaced as central images, but King Charles III will continue to appear on the front of the banknotes.