Kazakhstan aims to establish itself as one of the leading technological centers of Eurasia through the accelerated development of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and high-tech industries. This was stated by President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev in his annual address to the people of the country, entitled “Current tasks of Kazakhstan in the new historical cycle“.

The head of state presented digitalization as the main driver for the future economic development of Kazakhstan and emphasized the need for the country to move from the use of individual digital services to building a comprehensive economy based on new technologies.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has the necessary prerequisites for such a transformation – educated young specialists, developed digital infrastructure and accessible internet.

“We have essentially just begun work on the commercialization of artificial intelligence, the tokenization of assets, the development of blockchain technologies and digital platform ecosystems“, the president pointed out.

He stressed that the next stage should be aimed at the practical application of technologies in the real economy, and not only at expanding access to electronic services.

Kazakhstan is already investing in the construction of the computing infrastructure necessary for the development of artificial intelligence. Two supercomputers are operating in the country, and a third is planned to be operational by the end of 2026. In parallel, new data processing centers are being built and international digital connectivity is expanding.

An important element of the technology strategy is the development of partnerships with leading international companies.

In October, Kazakhstan was visited by NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang, who discussed with the state leadership the possibilities for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and the creation of new technological solutions.

Among the areas discussed is the development of the so-called physical artificial intelligence (Physical AI) - technologies that allow the use of intelligent systems in robotics, industrial production and other activities related to the physical environment.

Tokayev also placed particular emphasis on the digitalization of the transport sector. According to him, Kazakhstan's geographical location creates opportunities for the country to establish itself as a key link between Europe and Asia, but this requires modernizing the management of cargo flows.

„In order to permanently occupy the position of a key transport hub of Eurasia, Kazakhstan must fulfill quite important tasks. First of all, it is about the complete digitalization of the transport industry, including international routes.“

The president also criticized outdated administrative practices in international transport.

„In the age of artificial intelligence, managing global transit flows with paper waybills is absurd. And this is the shortest path to nowhere.“

According to the head of state, the development of the digital economy is inextricably linked to the modernization of the energy infrastructure.

Kazakhstan produces 123 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, but this amount is no longer enough for the needs of the growing industry and future data processing centers.

„For a country with a developing industry, construction, agro-industrial complex and, above all, with a plan for the comprehensive digitalization of the economy and the introduction of artificial intelligence in all spheres of public life, and therefore for the construction of data processing centers, this volume of electricity produced is catastrophically insufficient.“

Therefore, the government is tasked with ensuring a sustainable surplus of electricity by 2029 by building new capacities and modernizing the existing infrastructure.

Technological transformation will also affect state governance. By June 1, 2027, the presidential administration must present a comprehensive plan for reforming the governance system, consistent with the development of the digital economy.

„In other words, a model of state governance for the new economy based on digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence is about to be formed.“

According to Tokayev, new technologies should become a tool for increasing productivity, improving public services and creating new economic opportunities.

Kazakhstan's ambition is to gradually transition from an economy heavily dependent on raw materials to a model in which technology, innovation, and highly skilled labor increasingly contribute to economic growth.