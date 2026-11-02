The US electric car manufacturer Tesla and the South Korean technology giant Samsung have opposed plans to impose new US tariffs on imports from Vietnam. The two companies warn that the additional restrictions could affect their production and increase costs for American businesses, Reuters reports.

Their positions are presented to US authorities as part of a trade investigation launched in May over alleged violations of intellectual property rights in Vietnam. The administration of President Donald Trump must complete the procedure by November 29, after which it can take new trade measures.

Washington accuses Hanoi of not taking enough action to resolve long-standing problems with intellectual property protection. Vietnam was placed on the most serious category of the US watch list in this area - the first such decision for a country in 13 years.

Tesla warns of production problems

In a statement on July 2, Tesla called on the US government to take into account the dependence of local manufacturers on international supply chains.

The company points out that despite significant investments in manufacturing facilities in the US, certain high-tech components and precision equipment cannot yet be supplied by American manufacturers.

Samsung expresses similar concerns. Vietnam is one of the South Korean company's main production bases, and a significant portion of smartphones and telecommunications equipment destined for the US market is manufactured there.

Samsung is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam with investments of approximately $25 billion.

American trade organizations representing manufacturers and traders of clothing, shoes, bicycles, game consoles and other consumer goods are also opposing the new tariffs.

American manufacturers are divided

While technology companies insist on maintaining current import conditions, other American industries support the introduction of additional restrictions.

Organizations from the steel, solar panel, wood processing and fishing industries accuse Vietnam of unfair trade practices and insist that Washington take punitive measures measures.

Representatives of the software, film and music industries are also pushing for stricter action, but are focusing on combating piracy.

The Business Software Alliance, whose members include Microsoft, Oracle and IBM, claims, citing a 2017 study, that about three-quarters of the software installed on personal computers in Vietnam was unlicensed.

The American Motion Picture Association, for its part, points out that sites for illegally distributing film and television content related to Vietnam attracted more than 12.5 billion visits from around the world last year.

Vietnam is already subject to a 12.5% tariff

Vietnamese goods are currently subject to a total US tariff of 12.5%, introduced in July after a separate investigation related to measures against imports of products produced with forced labor.

The Trump administration had previously imposed 20 percent tariffs on Vietnamese imports, but they were overturned by a decision of the US Supreme Court.

According to economists, the White House may try to restore at least the same level of tariff protection through new trade procedures.

It is not yet clear whether any additional tariffs will cover all goods from Vietnam or be targeted at certain industries.

Vietnam's exports to the US have jumped by 42%

The dispute is developing against the backdrop of rapid expansion of trade between the two countries.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnamese exports to The US has grown by 42% compared to the same period last year. As a result, Vietnam has become the trading partner with which the US has the largest deficit in goods trade, ahead of China and Mexico.

At the end of 2025, the country ranked fourth in this indicator.

In parallel with the investigation into intellectual property, US authorities are also investigating alleged overcapacity in Vietnam.

Hanoi has called on Washington to conduct the investigations objectively.

The Trump administration's upcoming decision could have serious implications for international supply chains, as Vietnam has established itself as a key manufacturing hub for electronics, apparel, and consumer goods destined for the US market.