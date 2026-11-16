Nuclear Energy Calls for New Status at COP31

The World Nuclear Association (WNA) is insisting that nuclear energy receive official recognition as a key factor in achieving the UN’s climate goals. The call was made during the COP31 conference in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Anadolu Agency reports.

The organization’s Director General, Sama Bilbao y León, welcomed Turkey’s initiative to increase the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, from approximately 23% at present. According to her, however, achieving this goal requires explicit recognition of the contribution made by nuclear power plants.

The association is calling for a technology-neutral approach in developing international financing mechanisms for low-carbon energy. This also includes the possibility of nuclear projects being considered within the carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

According to data from the World Nuclear Association, global nuclear capacity will reach 423 gigawatts at the end of 2025, while a further 88 gigawatts are under construction. A total of 39 countries already support the international declaration to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

If national plans are implemented, global nuclear capacity could exceed 1,400 gigawatts by mid-century, which would represent more than a threefold increase from current levels.

Particular attention at COP31 was devoted to Turkey, which is preparing to commission the first reactor at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The remaining three units are expected to follow over the next two to three years.

According to Bilbao y León, the participation of Turkish companies in constructing the plant creates opportunities for the development of the local nuclear industry and for its inclusion in future international projects. Despite the growing interest in nuclear energy, the sector continues to face serious challenges, including high investment costs, lengthy permitting procedures and a shortage of qualified specialists.

The World Nuclear Association emphasizes that the expansion of nuclear capacity must proceed in parallel with the development of renewable energy sources in order to ensure a reliable electricity supply while reducing carbon emissions.